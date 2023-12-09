Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 9?
In the upcoming matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Esa Lindell to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Lindell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (seven shots).
- Lindell has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|23:38
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Home
|L 6-3
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
