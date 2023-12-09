Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Galena Park North Shore High School at Westlake High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summer Creek High School at Byron P. Steele High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

