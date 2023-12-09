The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) travel to face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Houston Christian has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 145th.

The Huskies score an average of 72 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 68.4 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Houston Christian is 1-2.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Houston Christian averaged 86.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.

In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 3.8 fewer points per game at home (81) than on the road (84.8).

At home, Houston Christian knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than away (33.4%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule