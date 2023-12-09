The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) travel to face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
  • Houston Christian has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 145th.
  • The Huskies score an average of 72 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 68.4 the Longhorns give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, Houston Christian is 1-2.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Houston Christian averaged 86.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 3.8 fewer points per game at home (81) than on the road (84.8).
  • At home, Houston Christian knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than away (33.4%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ TCU L 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Rice L 65-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 95-58 Sharp Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
12/16/2023 Champion Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
12/19/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

