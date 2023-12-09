The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) are heavy underdogs (by 33.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 156.5.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -33.5 156.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 156.5 points.

Houston Christian's games this year have had a 157.4-point total on average, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston Christian has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas has covered less often than Houston Christian this year, tallying an ATS record of 2-6-0, as opposed to the 4-2-0 record of Houston Christian.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 1 12.5% 79.3 151.3 68.4 153.8 146.5 Houston Christian 5 83.3% 72 151.3 85.4 153.8 160.3

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 72 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 68.4 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

Houston Christian is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 2-6-0 0-0 4-4-0 Houston Christian 4-2-0 0-2 4-2-0

Houston Christian vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Houston Christian 17-1 Home Record 8-8 4-6 Away Record 2-13 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

