The Jackson State Tigers (1-6) play the Houston Cougars (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.1 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Jackson State Players to Watch

Houston vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 168th 76.3 Points Scored 68.0 293rd 1st 49.0 Points Allowed 83.0 343rd 36th 38.7 Rebounds 31.1 273rd 8th 14.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 167th 130th 8.0 3pt Made 6.0 280th 142nd 14.0 Assists 12.7 225th 2nd 7.7 Turnovers 13.9 294th

