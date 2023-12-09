Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lamb County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lamb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Littlefield High School at Farwell High School