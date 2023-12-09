Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navarro County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Navarro County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Navarro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dawson ISD at Southland High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Meadow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
