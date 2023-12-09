Saturday's game features the North Texas Eagles (8-1) and the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) squaring off at UNT Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-51 win for heavily favored North Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last time out, the Eagles won on Wednesday 73-66 against UAPB.

North Texas vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 73, Alcorn State 51

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Eagles took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks on the road on November 16 by a score of 78-55.

North Texas has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

The Eagles have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

North Texas has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 113) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 140) on November 19

71-59 over Samford (No. 182) on November 24

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 220) on December 6

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 227) on November 9

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%

13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.9 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (105th in college basketball).

