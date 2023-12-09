How to Watch the North Texas vs. Alcorn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (2-4) will visit the North Texas Eagles (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
North Texas vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison
- The Braves' 49.2 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 59.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Eagles put up 12.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Braves allow (65.5).
- North Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- When Alcorn State allows fewer than 77.9 points, it is 2-2.
- The Eagles are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (38.3%).
- The Braves shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles concede.
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
- Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota
|W 71-50
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 74-57
|UNT Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|UAPB
|W 73-66
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|12/21/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
