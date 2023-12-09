How to Watch the Rice vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Rice Owls (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 58.8 the Owls allow.
- Gonzaga has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
- Rice is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.
- The 67.9 points per game the Owls average are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
- Rice has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.3 points.
- Gonzaga is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 67.9 points.
- This season the Owls are shooting 38.0% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede.
- The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Owls allow.
Rice Leaders
- Dominique Ennis: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
- Malia Fisher: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Destiny Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Shelby Hayes: 5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ SFA
|L 67-56
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 74-44
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 84-56
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
