The Missouri State Bears (6-3) will host the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-7.5) 144.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-7.5) 144.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

Sam Houston has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bearkats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Missouri State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

