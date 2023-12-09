The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) go up against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

SFA vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV: Stadium

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

In games SFA shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The 'Jacks are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 253rd.

The 'Jacks score 5.2 more points per game (75.0) than the Cowboys give up (69.8).

SFA has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SFA averaged 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

In home games, the 'Jacks gave up 14.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (78.6).

In terms of three-pointers, SFA performed worse in home games last season, making 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 42.7% percentage in road games.

SFA Upcoming Schedule