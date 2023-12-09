The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange (6-3) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game begins at 11:30 AM ET on FOX. The matchup's point total is 153.5.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -1.5 153.5

Syracuse vs Georgetown Betting Records & Stats

The Orange are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Syracuse has been at least a -125 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Orange.

Georgetown's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

The Hoyas have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgetown has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 3 37.5% 76.9 155.9 71.1 144 150.8 Georgetown 4 57.1% 79 155.9 72.9 144 144.8

Additional Syracuse vs Georgetown Insights & Trends

The Orange put up just four more points per game (76.9) than the Hoyas give up (72.9).

Syracuse is 2-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

The Hoyas score 7.9 more points per game (79) than the Orange give up (71.1).

Georgetown has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 2-6-0 2-3 3-5-0 Georgetown 3-4-0 1-0 5-2-0

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Georgetown 11-7 Home Record 5-12 5-6 Away Record 1-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.