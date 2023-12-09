How to Watch TCU vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.
TCU vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Kansas State vs LSU (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Houston Christian vs Texas (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Jackson State vs Houston (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Drexel vs West Virginia (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- In games TCU shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 127th.
- The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).
- TCU is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 76.3.
- In terms of three-point shooting, TCU fared better in home games last year, draining 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in away games.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
