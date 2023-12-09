A pair of streaking squads meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in eight in a row.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
  • TCU has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 127th.
  • The Horned Frogs average 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
  • When TCU scores more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively TCU performed better in home games last year, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than when playing on the road (76.3).
  • TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

