The Texas A&M Aggies (8-1) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Robert Morris Colonials (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Colonials score 12.0 more points per game (62.6) than the Aggies allow their opponents to score (50.6).

Robert Morris has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.6 points.

Texas A&M's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 62.6 points.

The Aggies record 73.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 63.5 the Colonials allow.

Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Robert Morris is 3-4 when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.

The Aggies are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Colonials allow to opponents (38.4%).

The Colonials' 37.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.0 higher than the Aggies have conceded.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 45.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 45.9 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Aicha Coulibaly: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG% Endyia Rogers: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 30.8 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule