The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-3) hit the court against the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 69.7 points per game are equal to what the Cowgirls allow to opponents.
  • Texas State is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.
  • Oklahoma State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The 78.0 points per game the Cowgirls record are 23.3 more points than the Bobcats allow (54.7).
  • When Oklahoma State puts up more than 54.7 points, it is 4-3.
  • Texas State has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.0 points.
  • The Cowgirls shoot 47.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

Texas State Leaders

  • Tiffany Tullis: 10.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 45.8 FG%
  • Ja'Niah Henson: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
  • Jaylin Foster: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Timia Jefferson: 11.5 PTS, 37.1 FG%
  • Gara Beth Self: 6.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC L 60-52 American Bank Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA W 65-57 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 UNT Dallas W 79-41 Strahan Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/14/2023 Denver - Strahan Arena
12/18/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.