The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) visit the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) after losing four straight road games. The Longhorns are heavy favorites by 33.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 156.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -33.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Texas' eight contests has gone over 156.5 points.

Texas has had an average of 147.6 points in its games this season, 8.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Longhorns are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Texas (2-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 25% of the time, 41.7% less often than Houston Christian (4-2-0) this year.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 1 12.5% 79.3 151.3 68.4 153.8 146.5 Houston Christian 5 83.3% 72.0 151.3 85.4 153.8 160.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The Longhorns average 79.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 85.4 the Huskies allow.

When Texas scores more than 85.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 2-6-0 0-0 4-4-0 Houston Christian 4-2-0 0-2 4-2-0

Texas vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Houston Christian 17-1 Home Record 8-8 4-6 Away Record 2-13 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.