The Oregon Ducks (5-2) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the UTEP Miners (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -13.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miners Betting Records & Stats

UTEP has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points just twice this season.

UTEP's games this year have had a 150-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UTEP is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

UTEP was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Miners have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +575.

UTEP has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UTEP vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 2 50% 82.1 164 74.7 142.8 144.5 UTEP 2 33.3% 81.9 164 68.1 142.8 141.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners average 7.2 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (74.7).

UTEP has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP vs. Oregon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 2-2-0 1-2 2-2-0 UTEP 2-4-0 0-0 2-4-0

UTEP vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon UTEP 15-6 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 3-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.