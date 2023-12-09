The Portland Pilots (5-5) take on the UTEP Miners (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

The Pilots score an average of 71.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 72 the Miners give up.

Portland is 4-0 when it scores more than 72 points.

UTEP is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Miners score are just 4.1 more points than the Pilots allow (63.3).

UTEP is 2-2 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Portland has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

This season the Miners are shooting 40.1% from the field, only one% lower than the Pilots give up.

The Pilots shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Miners allow.

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 16 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

16 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Erin Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Delma Zita: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Adhel Tac: 7.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

UTEP Schedule