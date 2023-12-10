Will Brandin Cooks Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Cooks' stats can be found below.
Cooks' season stats include 497 yards on 37 receptions (13.4 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus three carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 52 times.
Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Cowboys.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|52
|37
|497
|105
|5
|13.4
Cooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|10
|9
|173
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|5
|4
|72
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|45
|1
