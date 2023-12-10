The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to square off in a Week 14 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brandin Cooks hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has caught 37 passes on 52 targets for 497 yards and five TDs, averaging 45.2 yards per game.

Cooks has a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1

Rep Brandin Cooks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.