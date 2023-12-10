The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 32.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (24).

The Cowboys average 29.8 more yards per game (380.4) than the Eagles give up per contest (350.6).

Dallas rushes for 117 yards per game, 26.7 more than the 90.3 Philadelphia allows per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys put up 41 points per game at home (8.7 more than their overall average), and concede 15.8 at home (2.5 less than overall).

The Cowboys rack up 438 yards per game at home (57.6 more than their overall average), and give up 283.7 at home (3.4 less than overall).

Dallas accumulates 310.7 passing yards per game in home games (47.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 200.3 at home (19.2 more than overall).

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (127.3) is higher than their overall average (117). And their average yards conceded at home (83.3) is lower than overall (106).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage in home games (53.1%) is higher than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.5%) is lower than overall (36.9%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle W 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.