The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 67.0 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 63.0 the Texans give up.

Incarnate Word is 3-0 when it scores more than 63.0 points.

Tarleton State's record is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 67.0 points.

The Texans put up 68.0 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 52.2 the Cardinals allow.

When Tarleton State scores more than 52.2 points, it is 2-4.

Incarnate Word has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.0 points.

The Texans shoot 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals make 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Aliyah Collins: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Destiny Terrell: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG% Jorja Elliott: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Myra Bell: 6.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

Incarnate Word Schedule