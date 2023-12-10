Jake Ferguson has a favorable matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Eagles allow 260.3 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Ferguson has 46 receptions for 498 yards and five TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 66 times, resulting in 41.5 yards per game.

Ferguson vs. the Eagles

Ferguson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 51.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 51.7 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 24 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Eagles allow 260.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense is 31st in the league by conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (27 total passing TDs).

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this season.

Ferguson has 15.3% of his team's target share (66 targets on 431 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (66th in league play), picking up 498 yards on 66 passes thrown his way.

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored five of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (13.5%).

Ferguson (20 red zone targets) has been targeted 24.7% of the time in the red zone (81 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 7 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

