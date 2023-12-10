Want to enjoy seven straight hours of football today without constant commercial breaks? NFL RedZone is for you. You'll see every touchdown from the early and late afternoon games in Week 14, plus live coverage of the best moments all day long. Whether you're following your fantasy players, prop bets or just want to watch a ton of football from multiple games without having to change channels, read on to see what's on tap today on RedZone.

Click Here to Watch NFL RedZone on Fubo

Date/Time TV Odds
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-5)
Total: 39
Houston Texans at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Texans (-3)
Total: 33
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
Total: 41
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 44.5
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-3)
Total: 44.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Browns (-1.5)
Total: 37.5
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-7.5)
Total: 42
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-14)
Total: 45.5
Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-3)
Total: 40.5
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-1.5)
Total: 49
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-3)
Total: 45

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.