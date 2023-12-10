The NHL lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Kings versus the New York Rangers, should provide some fireworks.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 BSOH,BSFL,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 MSG,BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 NBCS-CHI,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks 8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken 9:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 BSN,BSWI,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 NBCS-CA,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

