How to Watch North Texas vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (5-3) take the court against the Fordham Rams (4-5) at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Mean Green have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.
- North Texas is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Rams are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 234th.
- The 69.9 points per game the Mean Green score are just 0.3 more points than the Rams allow (69.6).
- North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Texas posted 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- The Mean Green surrendered 53.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (59.8).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, North Texas performed better at home last year, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.2% three-point percentage at home and a 36.1% clip away from home.
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|W 79-50
|UNT Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 79-48
|UNT Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 69-64
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/10/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|UNT Coliseum
