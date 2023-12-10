The North Texas Mean Green (5-3) take the court against the Fordham Rams (4-5) at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Mean Green have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.

North Texas is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Rams are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 234th.

The 69.9 points per game the Mean Green score are just 0.3 more points than the Rams allow (69.6).

North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas posted 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

The Mean Green surrendered 53.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (59.8).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, North Texas performed better at home last year, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.2% three-point percentage at home and a 36.1% clip away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule