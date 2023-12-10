Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) meet the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Prairie View A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tre King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Lipsey: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Momcilovic: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jones: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|60th
|82.5
|Points Scored
|74.5
|195th
|2nd
|53.0
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|175th
|127th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|36.7
|71st
|57th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|90th
|311th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|4.7
|340th
|57th
|16.3
|Assists
|9.7
|345th
|22nd
|8.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.