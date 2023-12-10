The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 55.4 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.4 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

TCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.2 points.

The Horned Frogs score 78.9 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers allow.

When TCU totals more than 64.2 points, it is 8-0.

When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 3-2.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (39%).

The Panthers make 44.1% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Gerlyn Smith: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG% Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Desiree Lewis: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG% Amauri Williams: 6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Schedule