How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 55.4 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.4 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.
- TCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.2 points.
- The Horned Frogs score 78.9 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers allow.
- When TCU totals more than 64.2 points, it is 8-0.
- When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 3-2.
- The Horned Frogs are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (39%).
- The Panthers make 44.1% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Prairie View A&M Leaders
- Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Gerlyn Smith: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG%
- Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Desiree Lewis: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%
- Amauri Williams: 6 PTS, 45.5 FG%
Prairie View A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|North American
|W 101-44
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/19/2023
|Washington State
|L 81-43
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/27/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 57-44
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/10/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
