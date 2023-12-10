The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 55.4 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.4 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.
  • TCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.2 points.
  • The Horned Frogs score 78.9 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers allow.
  • When TCU totals more than 64.2 points, it is 8-0.
  • When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Horned Frogs are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (39%).
  • The Panthers make 44.1% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

  • Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Gerlyn Smith: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG%
  • Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Desiree Lewis: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%
  • Amauri Williams: 6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 North American W 101-44 William J. Nicks Building
11/19/2023 Washington State L 81-43 William J. Nicks Building
11/27/2023 Incarnate Word L 57-44 William J. Nicks Building
12/10/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/16/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.