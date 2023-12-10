Find out how every SEC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

6-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 92-86 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Auburn

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

7-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win SEC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 87-62 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: USC

USC Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 74-56 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win SEC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 81-75 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Mississippi State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

8-2 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: W 85-81 vs Murray State

Next Game

Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Florida

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-8

6-3 | 23-8 Odds to Win SEC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 87-76 vs Richmond

Next Game

Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Kentucky

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 21-10

7-2 | 21-10 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 81-66 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-11

8-1 | 20-11 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: W 68-62 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

9. Arkansas

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-16

6-4 | 15-16 Odds to Win SEC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 79-70 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: SEC Network+

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 18-13

9-0 | 18-13 Odds to Win SEC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: W 70-68 vs UCF

Next Game

Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Georgia

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-16

6-3 | 15-16 Odds to Win SEC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: W 76-62 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: High Point

High Point Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Missouri

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

7-3 | 13-18 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: L 73-64 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: Seton Hall

Seton Hall Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN2

13. LSU

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-21

6-4 | 10-21 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: W 74-56 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-26

4-5 | 5-26 Odds to Win SEC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 73-60 vs San Francisco

Next Game