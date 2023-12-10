Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Southland squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule in one game, the Incarnate Word Cardinals playing the Tarleton State Texans.
Southland Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Tarleton State Texans
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
