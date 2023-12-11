Devin Vassell NBA Player Preview vs. the Rockets - December 11
Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Below we will dive into Vassell's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|18.1
|18.8
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|3.1
|Assists
|3.5
|2.8
|3.2
|PRA
|--
|24
|25.1
|PR
|--
|21.2
|21.9
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|3.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Vassell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, Vassell has made 6.6 shots per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.
- Vassell is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- The Spurs rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Rockets have conceded 106.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.
- Conceding 43.7 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 22.9 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.1 makes per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Devin Vassell vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/27/2023
|40
|25
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.