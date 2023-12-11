Scan the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (9-3), which currently has nine players listed, as the Dolphins ready for their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 PM .

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Dolphins head into this matchup after a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders in their most recent outing.

The Titans' most recent game finished in a 31-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Alec Ingold FB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Robert Jones OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Christian Wilkins DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Devon Achane RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Nir- rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Knee Out Teair Tart DT NIR - Personal Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Trevon Wesco TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Kendall CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice TK McLendon Jr. DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Josh Whyle TE Knee Out

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Dolphins or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins Season Insights

Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 428.4 yards per game. They rank seventh on defense (300.2 yards allowed per game).

On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 32.0 points per game. They rank 20th on defense (22.2 points allowed per game).

The Dolphins sport the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (203.6 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 285.1 passing yards per game.

Miami has the eighth-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (96.6 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 143.3 rushing yards per game.

With 15 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (18th in NFL), the Dolphins' -4 turnover margin ranks 20th in the league.

Titans Season Insights

The Titans are accumulating 292.1 total yards per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 337.0 total yards per game (17th-ranked).

The Titans are accumulating 17.8 points per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 21.3 points per game (16th-ranked) on defense.

With 183.2 passing yards per game on offense, the Titans rank 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd, giving up 230.8 passing yards per contest.

With 108.9 rushing yards per game on offense, Tennessee ranks 16th in the NFL. On defense it ranks 14th, allowing 106.2 rushing yards per game.

The Titans own a -4 turnover margin this season, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14)

Dolphins (-14) Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600)

Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600) Total: 46 points

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.