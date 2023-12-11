For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Hanley a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Hanley has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.1 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.