Keldon Johnson could make a big impact for the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Johnson, in his previous game (December 8 loss against the Bulls), posted 20 points and five assists.

Below, we break down Johnson's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.0 18.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 6.8 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.9 PRA -- 27.6 29.3 PR -- 23.5 25.4 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 13.7% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The Rockets concede 106.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

Allowing 43.7 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, conceding 22.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 11.1 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 35 20 4 4 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.