The Dallas Stars, with Miro Heiskanen, take the ice Monday against the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In one of 26 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Heiskanen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 16 Points 3 1 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

