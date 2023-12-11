The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) visit the Houston Rockets (10-9) after losing seven road games in a row. The Rockets are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Spurs vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 121 - Spurs 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 8.5)

Rockets (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-16.1)

Rockets (-16.1) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Rockets (14-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 73.7% of the time, 35.6% more often than the Spurs (8-13-0) this season.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (66.7% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (31.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 2-18, while the Rockets are 3-0 as moneyline favorites.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA (110.7 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (122.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, San Antonio is 22nd in the league in rebounds (42.7 per game). It is 25th in rebounds allowed (45.5 per game).

With 29.2 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.9 per game). And it is ranked 19th in forcing them (13.3 per game).

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

