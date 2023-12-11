The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) will look to end a 16-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets (10-9) on December 11, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 44.2% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together a 3-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 25th.

The Spurs put up an average of 110.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 106.8 the Rockets allow.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, San Antonio is 3-11.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs score 114.5 points per game, eight more than away (106.5). Defensively they concede 122.4 points per game at home, 0.8 less than on the road (123.2).

The Spurs pick up 2.8 more assists per game at home (30.5) than away (27.7).

Spurs Injuries