Player prop bet options for Alperen Sengun, Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Wembanyama is averaging 19 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 lower than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Wembanyama has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Monday's points prop bet for Keldon Johnson is 16.5 points. That is 0.5 fewer than his season average of 17.

His per-game rebound average of 6.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112)

The 22.5-point total set for Sengun on Monday is 1.7 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.1 -- is 1.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (10.5).

Sengun's year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Fred VanVleet's 16.7-point scoring average is 1.8 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has collected 8.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's over/under (9.5).

He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.