The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) take the court against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bears allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Lions are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 157th.

The Lions average just 3.1 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bears allow (72.3).

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce puts up 92.8 points per game at home, compared to 53.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 39.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Lions are giving up 10.0 fewer points per game (67.0) than in away games (77.0).

Looking at three-pointers, Texas A&M-Commerce has played better in home games this season, sinking 12.8 threes per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 22.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule