The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) play the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM - 143.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Lions have hit the over just twice.

Northern Colorado has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Bears games have gone over the point total three out of six times this year.

