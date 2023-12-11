The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) play in a matchup with no set line at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce's games have had a combined total of more than 143.5 points two times this season (in eight outings).

The average point total in Texas A&M-Commerce's games this season is 142.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions are 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -110 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 2 25% 69.2 143.7 73 145.3 142.9 Northern Colorado 6 100% 74.5 143.7 72.3 145.3 148.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions score just 3.1 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Bears give up (72.3).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 3-5-0 2-6-0 Northern Colorado 2-4-0 3-3-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-Commerce Northern Colorado 5-5 Home Record 6-7 7-12 Away Record 3-12 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.