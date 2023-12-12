Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Macarthur High School - Irving at Richardson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkner High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit College Prep School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prince of Peace Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W H Adamson High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crandall High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ferris High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Horn High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman International Academy High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dallas High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School - Mount Pleasant at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
