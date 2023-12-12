If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Macarthur High School - Irving at Richardson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkner High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit College Prep School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prince of Peace Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

W H Adamson High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Live Oak Classical School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crandall High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ferris High School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

John Horn High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman International Academy High School at L G Pinkston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: DeSoto, TX

DeSoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Seagoville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Dallas High School at Emmett J Conrad High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12

8:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School - Mount Pleasant at W W Samuell High School