Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trenton High School at Cumby High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: Cumby, TX

Cumby, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sulphur Bluff High School at Savoy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

Location: Savoy, TX

Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Leonard High School at Tioga High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

Location: Tioga, TX

Tioga, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wolfe City at Dodd City High School