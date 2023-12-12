The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) travel to face the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Georgetown Stats Insights

This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

In games Georgetown shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Hoyas are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 359th.

The Hoyas score 5.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Eagles give up (72.1).

Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 36.2% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 297th.

The Eagles put up 18.6 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Hoyas allow their opponents to score (73.7).

Coppin State has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgetown played better in home games last year, averaging 70.9 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Hoyas were better at home last year, allowing 76.0 points per game, compared to 81.8 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Georgetown performed better at home last year, averaging 6.2 threes per game with a 33.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State put up 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (72.1).

The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.

Coppin State made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.4%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena 12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena 12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena 12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule