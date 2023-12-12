The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Cougars (6-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Houston vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 59.2 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • Houston's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.
  • The Cougars record 86.0 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers give up.
  • When Houston totals more than 75.5 points, it is 6-0.
  • Texas Southern is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 86.0 points.
  • The Cougars are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (40.3%).

Houston Leaders

  • Bria Patterson: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)
  • Kamryn Jones: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Maliyah Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Middle Tennessee L 70-45 Fertitta Center
12/3/2023 Florida A&M W 79-59 Fertitta Center
12/8/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce W 86-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/12/2023 Texas Southern - Fertitta Center
12/14/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

