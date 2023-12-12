Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jones County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jones County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Anson High School at Merkel High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Merkel, TX

Merkel, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Olney High School at Stamford High School