Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Knox County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baird High School at Knox City High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Knox City, TX

Knox City, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamlin Collegiate High School at Munday High School