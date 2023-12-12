If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Montague County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie Valley High School at Petrolia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Petrolia, TX

Petrolia, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Forestburg School High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Forestburg, TX

Forestburg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gold-Burg High School at Northside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Henrietta High School at Nocona High School